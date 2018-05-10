911 caller: Teen yelled 'it bit me' before sinking in pond

Crews in central Florida are searching for a teenager who yelled "it bit me, it bit me," before disappearing under water in an alligator-infested pond.

Eric Wolfe told 911 dispatchers he saw the boy flailing his arms in the water and screaming before going under Wednesday. He said the teen was about 20 yards (18 meters) from shore.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Orange County Fire Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office planned to resume the search at daybreak Thursday.

Wildlife spokesman Chad Weber told news outlets they're investigating it as a missing person and "possible drowning," but not yet as an alligator attack.

Sheriff's spokesman Jeff Williamson said no teens in the area had been reported missing.