Woman pleads not guilty to killing man, putting him in woods

A Vermont woman who police say told them she shot a man living with her family because he was making home life unbearable has pleaded not guilty.

Thirty-one-year-old Erika Guttilla was being held without bail on Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 35-year-old Troy Ford, of New York.

Guttilla and her boyfriend, Corey Cassani, were arrested Tuesday. Police say Ford lived with Guttilla at her parents' home in Highgate.

Police say Guttilla and her mother, Carmen, stashed Ford's body in a garbage bin. They say the pair and Cassani moved the remains to a wooded area where they were found by walkers.

Erika Guttilla told police that she shot Ford because he was manipulating family members including her father with drugs.

Carmen Guttilla pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder.