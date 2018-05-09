Tier Reit: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Tier Reit Inc. (TIER) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had funds from operations of $19.5 million, or 40 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $8.4 million, or 17 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period.

Tier Reit expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.49 to $1.54 per share.

The company's shares have fallen roughly 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18 percent in the last 12 months.

