Second Rutgers University student found dead on campus just days after unexplained death

A Rutgers University student was found dead on campus Monday -- just days after another student died at the New Jersey school.

Kyle Gotchel, a sophomore majoring in business, was discovered outside one of the dorm buildings on the New Brunswick campus Monday, NJ.com reported. Campus officials said they were investigating the death but do not believe foul play was involved. Officials were reportedly investigating whether Gotchel fell or jumped from his second-floor window.

"This tragic incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. The university extends its sincerest condolences to Kyle's family and friends," the school said in a statement.

‘INCLUSIVE’ CHEERLEADING POLICY ROLLED OUT AT HIGH SCHOOL AFTER PARENT COMPLAINED CHILD MISSED THE CUT

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Gotchel’s family and to help pay for the student’s funeral costs.

Meanwhile, Akash S. Taneja, a graduate student studying medicinal chemistry, was discovered dead Friday at Rutgers Busch Campus in Piscataway, officials told students. Taneja’s body was also found outdoors, like Gotchel’s, and on the campus, Patch.com reported.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced it was investigating Taneja’s death, although it was not considered suspicious. Taneja’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

"The deceased was a graduate student and member of our community," the university said in a statement. "While the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is yet to be determined, no foul play is suspected."

NEW JERSEY TEEN DIES AFTER COLLAPSING DURING GYM CLASS

"I am still in shock that he is not with us anymore," Ahsan Anwar, a Rutgers student who said Taneja was a lab assistant, told NJ.com. "He was a very smart and nice young man -- always smiling and ready to help. This loss can't be recovered at any cost."

The school announced there were counselors on campus for students who wanted a consultation.