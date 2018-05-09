Police mock Wisconsin thief who stole Red Bull but can't stop yawning

A Wisconsin thief seemed to struggle to stay awake while stealing a cart full of Red Bull worth nearly $250.

The unidentified man was captured on surveillance video rolling boxes of the energy drink out of a grocery store. Burlington Police Department released photos on Monday that indicated the yawning bandit was seen stealing the Red Bull around 1:38 p.m. Saturday.

“Stealing can be exhausting.....Which is probably why this guy can’t stop yawning and why he has nearly $250 worth of stolen Red Bull in his cart!” the police department said.

Details about where the crime happened and which direction the suspect fled were not released. Police urged anyone who recognized the person to call Officer Talbert at (262) 342-1100.