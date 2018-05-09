North Carolina firefighter responds to 'nightmare' wreck, learns his wife, kids hit by overdose suspect

When firefighter Dustin Reid arrived at the scene of a car crash last month, he was horrified to learn his wife and two young children were involved.

The moment was a “total nightmare,” Reid, with the High Point Fire Department, told FOX8.

A man, later identified as Kenneth Gordon, allegedly overdosed while driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado. He merged onto a local highway heading south, slamming into the bumper of a 2008 Jeep. The impact caused the Jeep to spin out and overturn into a ditch, authorities told the news station.

Inside the Jeep was Reid’s wife, who has not been identified, and their two young children. They were reportedly on their way to visit Reid at work.

Thankfully, however, neither Reid’s wife nor his children were injured in the crash.

Still, arriving at the scene was “any firefighter’s worst dream. To see your wife and kids and the vehicle that badly smashed,” he added.

Authorities later said Gordon, who was arrested and charged with felony child abuse in November 2017, was going at least 65 miles per hour when he crashed into the Jeep. He was not injured in the accident, FOX8 reported.

While his family left the crash unscathed, Reid's wife and children are still “shaken up," according to FOX8.

"We're very blessed, my kids they were fine, not a scratch," Reid said.

A spokesperson with the High Point Police Department was not immediately available when contacted by Fox News on Wednesday.