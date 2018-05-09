Mississippi man pleads guilty in timber fraud scheme

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to a fraud scheme that prosecutors say took in more than $100 million.

Arthur Lamar Adams on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in federal court in Jackson.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission says Adams began defrauding investors as early as 2004. Authorities say the 58-year-old Jackson resident persuaded investors to loan him money, promising high returns from bogus rights to cut timber.

A prosecutor says at least 300 investors lost money. They included Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi.

Adams faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000. Prosecutors say they also want Adams to forfeit his gains and make restitution.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 21. Adams remains on home confinement.