The Latest: Mother, boyfriend charged with murder of toddler

The Latest on the death of a 2-year-old Wichita boy at a time the Kansas Department of Children and Families is under fire for the deaths of young children whose abuse had previously been reported to the agency. (all times local):

4:38 p.m.

The mother of a 2-year-old Wichita boy who died from suspected abuse and the woman's boyfriend have been charged with murder in the first degree. It is the latest case in the Wichita area in which young children died after law enforcement and state welfare officials received reports they were being abused.

Elizabeth Woolheater and Lucas Diel made their first court appearances Wednesday via video feed from jail. They are charged in the death of Anthony Bunn. They have not yet been assigned public defenders.

The head of Kansas Department of Children and Families announced more changes Tuesday at the embattled agency. Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel said in a news release that the agency will be "implementing corrective action plans" in child welfare programs and will be making personnel changes.

7:09 a.m.

The head of the Kansas Department of Children and Families says the agency is making more changes in the Wichita area after another child death.

Secretary Meier-Hummel said Tuesday in a news release that the agency will be "implementing corrective action plans." The announcement came after court records showed that relatives of 2-year-old Anthony Bunn reported concerns to the agency before the toddler was found unresponsive Friday at his home. He died Monday at a local hospital.

The welfare agency previously replaced the head of its Wichita office. It's been under fire since a 3-year-old boy was found encased in concrete after his relatives repeatedly reported abuse to the state and police. And relatives of 5-year-old who disappeared in February also say they called the state to report suspected abuse.