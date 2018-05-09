Kansas welfare agency plans change after another child death

Prosecutors expect to announce charges Wednesday against the mother of a 2-year-old who died from suspected abuse and the woman's boyfriend, the latest case in the Wichita area in which young children died after law enforcement and state welfare officials received reports they were being abused.

The head of Kansas Department of Children and Families acknowledged Tuesday that the agency was not fulfilling its mission and announced more changes at the embattled agency. Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel said in a news release that the agency will be "implementing corrective action plans" in child welfare programs and will be making a number of personnel changes.

Her announcement came after court records showed that relatives of 2-year-old Anthony Bunn reported concerns to the agency before the Wichita toddler died last week. His mother and her boyfriend are jailed on suspicion of murder, and District Attorney Marc Bennett said charges are expected to be made public Wednesday at their first court appearance.

The agency has been under fire since a 3-year-old Wichita boy was found encased in concrete after his relatives repeatedly reported abuse to the state and police. And relatives of 5-year-old who disappeared in February in Wichita also say they called the state to report suspected abuse.

"As I looked at each region, it became evident that there were concerning trends in the Wichita Region we needed to address," Meier-Hummel said.

The welfare agency earlier this week promoted Family Preservation Services Program Administrator Thomas Buell to serve as the Wichita regional director. It also recently fired two staff members and said "several other matters" are pending while it further investigates work performance in Wichita and across the state.

In addition, Meier-Hummel said she has stationed administrative staff at the Wichita Service Center for the past four weeks to help review open child abuse and neglect cases, and to strengthen oversight in the region.