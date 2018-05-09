JBG Smith Properties: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) _ JBG Smith Properties (JBGS) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Chevy Chase, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $52.2 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $4.2 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, posted revenue of $163 million in the period.

The company's shares have risen 7 percent since the beginning of the year.

