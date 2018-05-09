Dog rescued after getting stuck at smelly Colorado wastewater treatment plant

A 2-year-old English mastiff named Gidget was rescued Monday after escaping its home in Colorado and finding itself stuck in a Colorado wastewater treatment plant.

Gidget and her partner-in-crime, a walker coonhound named Buddy, escaped from a house in Pueblo West on Sunday. Buddy returned home midday Monday, but without his friend.

"We have a hound dog that likes to play escape artist with the front door," said Mandi Smith, the dogs’ owner. "When he gets out, Gidget, of course, follows."

An employee found Gidget at an aeriation pond at the wastewater treatment plant, about 6 miles from Smith’s house. The pond makes it impossible for anything to float, Pueblo West Fire Division Chief Brad Davidson said.

Fire crews used a ladder to get to Gidget. The dog was hosed off and turned over to Pueblo Animal Services, where the dog got two decontamination baths at the shelter before being brought back to her owners.

"Gidget is just ecstatic to be home," Smith said. "Out of all the dogs, she's the baby of the house."

Smith said she’s doing her best to try and get rid of the stench the dogs brought home.

"They have gotten so many baths and they still smell," Smith said. "The poor bulldog is keeping her distance."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.