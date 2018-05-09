Denver mayor says officer 'didn't deserve' son's foul-mouthed outburst during traffic stop

The Denver mayor whose son was caught on video using an anti-gay slur directed at a police officer during a traffic stop says he hopes his son can meet face-to-face with the officer again -- to apologize.

The comments from Michael Hancock on Tuesday came hours after a local news station published a video showing his 22-year-old son, Jordan, telling an Aurora cop “my dad’s the mayor, you f-----g f----t” during a March traffic stop.

"The last thing we want is young men interacting with our police officers in that manner, particularly African American young men, and so he recognizes that and he certainly understands that the officer didn`t deserve the interaction that he had. So he’s written an apology to the officer and he hopes that one day he gets a chance to personally apologize," the elder Hancock said Tuesday night.

Jordan Hancock was ticketed for driving 65 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone and agreed in court Monday to pay a $250 fine.

Aurora’s police department, meanwhile, doubled down Tuesday on its hunt for the person who leaked the video, which was published online by The Denver Channel.

“In this matter, a portion of the video was improperly copied and disclosed. It remains of great concern to the Department that the video was released without departmental authorization,” Aurora Police Chief Nicholas Metz said Tuesday. “It is not appropriate for any officer to disclose evidence, video or otherwise, publicly when a matter is pending prosecution.”