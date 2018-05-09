Delta Air Line passengers evacuated on tarmac

Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight were forced to evacuate onto a runway at Denver International Airport late Tuesday after reports of smoke in the cabin, the Denver Post reported.

The plane's 153 passengers used the jet's emergency slides. One person was transferred to the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, the Post reported, citing an airport spokesperson.

Other passengers were injured during the evacuation, but none of them seriously, the spokesperson said.

"The safety of Delta's customers and crew is our top priority, and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused," said an airline spokesman.

The Delta flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver landed at about 8:10 p.m.

Pictures on social media showed passengers standing on the plane’s wing during the evacuation while a shuttle bus transported them to the airport.

The Denver Fire Department was called to the scene, but no fire ever broke out, the Post reported.