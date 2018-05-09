Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Delivery driver leaves customer with mangled face after he allegedly attacks her

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Rick Painter, 54, was arrested after he allegedly attacked his food delivery driver on Saturday.

Rick Painter, 54, was arrested after he allegedly attacked his food delivery driver on Saturday.  (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

A Georgia man was arrested after he allegedly grabbed a food delivery driver's head scarf and attacked her.

Rick Painter, 54, ordered food through delivery service DoorDash on Saturday to his home in Atlanta, and requested the food be left on the counter inside his house, WSB-TV reported.

The delivery employee, Sonya King, 29, told the news station Painter "seemed normal," adding that "anybody would have went in."

King made for the exit when Painter reportedly offered her a $5 tip. "In the process of him going through his wallet, he said, 'Oh and by the way I'm Jesus,'" King said.

The driver continued for the door when Painter allegedly attacked her from behind.

"He's grabbing me and trying to choke me with my own niqab. I kept telling that man I've got kids. In the midst of me fighting him, he's grabbing my head," King told WSB. "He thought he was Jesus, but Jesus wouldn't do that to nobody."

King said she poked Painter in the eye with her finger and used her car keys to fight back, to which she claims her attacker said: "Aw this feels good."

King was able to escape and called 911. Police, according to WXIA, found Painter had blocked his door with a couch. He was reportedly naked, laying in bed underneath blankets, covered in marks and bruises on his head and torso.

Painter was charged with misdemeanor battery and his bond was set at $5,000. He's due to appear in court May 23.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.