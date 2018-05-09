Celebration planned for bicentennial of Paul Revere's death

The silversmith best known for his midnight ride to alert the colonial militia of approaching British forces is being celebrated more than two centuries later in Boston.

The Paul Revere Memorial Association will commemorate the bicentennial of Paul Revere's death in a public ceremony Thursday at his burial site downtown.

Revere is known for his successful effort to warn the militia of British General Thomas Gage's intent to destroy military supplies in Concord during a horseback ride from Boston to Lexington on April 18, 1775.

Revere had 16 children and died in 1818 at age 83.

The event will host dignitaries, masons and Revere's descendants, including Paul Revere III, his fourth great-grandson. The program will include a reading of Revere's obituary.