Trial begins for Brazilian couple in Texas kidnapping case

A jury has begun hearing testimony in the case of a Brazilian couple accused of helping their daughter kidnap their grandson from Texas and keep him in Brazil for the past five years.

The trial of Carlos and Jemima Guimaraes began Tuesday in federal court in Houston.

The couple was arrested in February after flying into Miami. Prosecutors allege they helped their daughter Marcelle keep her son in Brazil after she took him there in 2013, violating a custody order.

Attorneys for the couple say the husband and wife are loving grandparents who have done nothing wrong.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Marcelle Guimaraes, who's also been indicted, and her 8-year-old son, Nico, both remain in Brazil.