Multiple shootings leave 5 wounded in San Diego
SAN DIEGO – Officials say multiple shootings in downtown San Diego have left five people injured.
San Diego police say in a statement early Tuesday that two black men shot and wounded three men and a woman on a street corner at about 11 p.m. Monday. A fifth person was shot and wounded nearby,
Police say all five of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials have not identified the shooting victims.
The suspects have been described as being 19 to 25 years old and about 6-feet tall. They were wearing dark clothing and last seen running from the scene of the shootings.
No additional information about the incident has been released.