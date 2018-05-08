Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Michigan bald eagle shot and killed, reward offered for culprit

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
An American Bald Eagle flies off a tree branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York.

An American Bald Eagle flies off a tree branch above the Hudson River at Kingston Point in Kingston, New York.  (Reuters)

An American Bald Eagle was shot and killed in Michigan last month, the state’s Department of Natural Resources said.

The eagle was found in a tree in Grant Township on March 1, 9&10 News in Michigan reported

The culprit has not been identified. But to help authorities find the suspected poacher, a group of local sportsmen are offering a $400 reward “for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person that’s responsible,” the news station said.

Bald eagles are federally protected; anyone who wounds, traps or kills the bird can face hefty fines and prison time. For instance, one Virginia man was fined $100,000 after he pleaded guilty last summer to killing a bald eagle because he was “upset it had been hunting and taking fish from a pond located on his property,” ABC News reported at the time.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was not available for comment when contacted by Fox News on Tuesday.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.