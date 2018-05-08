Homeless man forces California driver to take him to KFC, police say

A homeless man in Northern California forced himself into a stranger’s car on Saturday and ordered the motorist to drive him to a Kentucky Fried Chicken, police said.

The Mountain View Police Department said in a news release that 21-year-old Alberto Ulloa-Avila, who is homeless, approached a 31-year-old San Jose resident who was looking for a parking space in the city around 3 a.m. The two did not know each other, according to police.

Ulloa-Avila allegedly opened the door to the passenger seat, got into the car and demanded the driver take him "anywhere he wanted to go," police said.

The victim told officers the 21-year-old threatened to physically harm him if he did not comply.

The driver then took Ulloa-Avila to a KFC in Mountain View, about 15 miles away. When he parked the car, the victim told police the 21-year-old the attempted to rob him.

Mountain View Police said the San Jose man got out of his car and tried to run away. Ulloa-Avila got into the driver's seat and began to chase the victim across the street, police said.

Officers responded to the area after receiving calls for help and found the pair on the road outside the KFC, where Ulloa-Avila was arrested "without incident."

Ulloa-Avila was subsequently charged with kidnapping, making criminal threats, vehicle theft, violating a protective order, and driving with a suspended license, according to police.