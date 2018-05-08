Georgia man gets life for attempting to behead wife

A man who attempted to behead his wife with a pocket knife for wanting to move to Florida has been sentenced to life in prison.

News outlets report that 65-year-old Donny William Eaton pleaded guilty Monday to charges including malice murder. News outlets report Eaton admitted to using a pocket knife to cut 66-year-old Roxanne Tenore Eaton's throat in an attempt to behead her.

Eaton later turned himself in and told authorities he had a fight with his wife after she purchased a home in Florida. Police found Eaton's wife dead in their home with multiple face and neck wounds.

Senior Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Patricia Hull says Eaton refused to leave the couple's Georgia home so the two could be closer to their children and grandchildren in Florida.