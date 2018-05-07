The Latest: Olivia Munn explains what inspired her Met dress

The Latest on Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Olivia Munn's chainmail dress to the Met Gala was inspired by religious war. Specifically, the Crusades.

The actress wore a daring, sleeveless chainmail dress, custom-made by H&M that had a plunging neckline and open sides. The whole outfit she admitted was being held together "by little chains."

She topped it with a stunning headdress created by Michael Schmidt.

Munn called the invitation to the gala "special" and was honored to be included in "the most amazing group of people."

Munn had read ahead of what items were waiting for her inside and was looking forward to inspecting items that the Vatican rarely loans out but did for the gala.

___

6:23 p.m.

Gary Oldman wore a Prada suit and honored Vogue editor Anna Wintour amid speculation that this could be the last time she co-chairs the Met Gala.

The actor says, "all great things must come to an end." He called her stewardship "an incredible run."

Wintour herself was asked if this was to be her last Met Gala and she replied: "I hope not."

___

5:58 p.m.

George Clooney joked about how long it took him and his wife to prepare for the lavish Met Gala.

Clooney says it took "like an hour" but quickly added "that's a lie" of the preparation time for wife Amal, who was wearing a metallic Richard Quinn gown with train. He says it only took him "like 15 minutes" to prepare for the gala. The Clooneys were among the first to arrive at Mondays' party, following co-chair Anna Wintour.

___

5:48 p.m.

Vogue's Anna Wintour has kicked off the star-studded and heaven-looking Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Wintour, who co-chairs the annual event, arrived at Monday night's event in a beaded off-white Chanel gown and a cross necklace alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer. George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were close behind.

She says she's looking forward to everyone having a good time at the event.

The gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which each year welcomes celebrities from film, TV, fashion, sports and music.

The gala also signifies the grand opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition, which this year explores the connection between fashion and the Roman Catholic Church. It opens on Thursday.