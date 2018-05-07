Charles Steger, former Virginia Tech president, dies at 70

Virginia Tech says its former president Charles William Steger Jr., who led the institution during a 2007 mass shooting and through a period of great change, has died. He was 70.

The university said in a news release Monday that Steger died Sunday evening at his home in Blacksburg. A cause of death was not provided.

Virginia Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski told The Associated Press that Steger's family notified the university of his death.

Steger served as the university's 15th president from 2000 to 2014, a tenure that included an on-campus mass shooting in April 2007, when a gunman killed 32 people.

During his time as president, the news release says Virginia Tech increased its enrollment, created a public-private school of medicine and joined the Atlantic Coast Conference.