6 people shot inside parked vehicle in Memphis; 2 killed

The assailant who killed two people and critically injured four others in a suspected drive-by shooting in Memphis remained at large Monday, as cops hunting the suspect searched for a gold sedan seen fleeing the scene.

The four others wounded in the shooting were in critical condition as of Monday morning, FOX13 Memphis reported. Authorities received a call about shots fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Memphis’ Crosstown Concourse.

Witnesses told WREG they heard about 13 gunshots before a loud boom rattled the area, which may have been a car crash after the shooting occurred.

Six people, including one believed to be 14 years old, were found shot inside the car. One person died at the scene and another died at the hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.