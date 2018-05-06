Expand / Collapse search
Light earthquake shakes Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana coast

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS –  A light earthquake has shaken the Gulf of Mexico south of the Louisiana coast.

The United State Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck around noon Sunday. The quake happened about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of New Orleans and 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Grand Isle.

The National Weather Service says there's no threat of a tsunami. There was no immediate report of damage or injuries.