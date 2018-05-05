Tennessee woman, 70, mugged after leaving Bible study, surveillance video shows

A 70-year-old woman in Nashville was mugged as she was left Bible study Tuesday, surveillance video of the incident shows.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras near the Lebanon Road Church of Christ, according to WREG-TV.

Local authorities told the news station that the suspected mugger, who is seen driving a silver Dodge 1500 pickup truck with Tennessee license number 8K76T3, “lured her toward his window with a question about nearby shelters,” WREG-TV reported.

The man, later identified as Gilbert D. Ostring Jr., then grabbed the woman’s purse and began to drive off, causing her to fall face-first.

The victim, who is currently unnamed, broke bones in her right hand and suffered facial injuries as a result, police said.

"This is something that should never happen, much less to a female senior citizen leaving a church Bible study," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

The suspected robber has not yet been located, authorities said, adding that Ostring has previously been convicted of “theft, forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit cards and reckless aggravated assault,” the news station reported.

Ostring was released from prison in June of last year, according to WREG-TV.