Justify wins at the Kentucky Derby

Justify won the annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday, beating out a swath of other contenders.

The horse beat the odds with the win, breaking a long standing record by winning the competition. No horse since Apollo in 1882 had won the Derby without racing as a juvenile.

Justify, a favorite to win the 144th Run for the Roses, had previously ran only three races in his life and none as a 2-year-old.

Prior to the race, trainer Bob Baffert showed some faith.

"We have a good enough horse that can win it, but it's a very competitive race," he said. "You're going to have to have some luck."

Justify scored his spot at the gate with his three-length victory over Bolt d'Oro in the $1 million Santa Anita Derby on April 7.

