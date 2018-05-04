Surgeon who found wife mysteriously dead arrested in earlier shooting death that was initially ruled accident

An investigation into a South Carolina woman’s suspicious death has led to charges against her surgeon husband in a 2017 homicide that had initially been ruled an accident.

Vanessa Brooke Biery, 43, was found dead in West Columbia Tuesday. The cause of death has not been released.

On Thursday her husband, Dr. Adam Lazzarini, 46, was charged with manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the Oct. 9 death of William Holland.

Cayce Police Chief Byron Snelgrove said at a news conference Friday that investigators were able to charge Lazzarini as a result of the investigation into his wife’s death.

“During the course of the second investigation additional information was obtained and Mr. Lazzarini was arrested and formally charged in the first incident from October,” he said.

Lazzarini had reported finding his wife unresponsive in their home which is where Holland was killed, WACH-TV reported.

Holland, a 30-year-old medical supply salesman, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Lazzarini was jailed on $250,000 bond. He was placed on leave by the hospital where he worked.

WIS-TV reported in October that several people were inside the home when the gun went off and that the shooting was not considered suspicious.

Biery was working as a freelance executive recruiter for investment banking and asset management companies when she married Lazzarini in 2008, according to a wedding annoucement published in The New York Times.