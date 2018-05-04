Connecticut court orders new murder trial for Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, report says

The Connecticut Supreme Court has ordered that a new trial be held for Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, who was convicted for the 1975 murder of Martha Moxley, according to The Associated Press.

Friday's 4-3 decision by the court vacated Skakel's earlier conviction and ruled that Michael Sherman, his trial attorney, was not successful in presenting evidence of an alibi.

As a result of the decision, the court's previous 2016 ruling, which reinstated Skakel's conviction following a lower court's order for a new trial, was overturned.

OFFICIALS ASK COURT TO SEND KENNEDY COUSIN BACK TO PRISON

Skakel was accused of bludgeoning Martha Moxley to death in 1975 in Greenwich, Conn., while the pair were in their teens. He was convicted of the murder in 2002.

After being handed a 20 year prison term, he was released on bail following a lower court's decision to overturn his murder conviction in 2013.

Skakel is the nephew of Ethel Kennedy, who was married to Robert F. Kennedy,

The well-known name and his wealthy family has generated international attention to the case, as well as a number of theories about who killed Moxley and the brutal way in which she died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.