ATF agent shot, critically injured in Chicago's South Side

An ATF agent was critically injured in a shooting Friday on the Chicago South Side during a joint assignment with several other law enforcement agencies, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The agent was rushed to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition.

The Chicago Police Department reportedly confirmed that it was assisting a federal mission (ATF) when shots were fired. The agent was reportedly hit in the head.

The report said there is nobody in custody.

Residents near the Back of the Yards neighborhood told the paper they heard a series of gunshots at around 3:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.