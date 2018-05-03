Son calls Minnesota woman accused of killing 2 'good lady'

The son of a Minnesota woman suspected of fatally shooting her husband then killing a Florida woman and stealing her identity says she was a "good lady" but "had her own demons" including a gambling addiction.

Thirty-year-old Braden Riess discussed his mother, 56-year-old Lois Riess, in an interview set to air Thursday on the syndicated news program "Inside Edition."

Authorities say Lois Riess killed her husband, David Riess, at their Blooming Prairie home before heading to Florida and killing 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson, of Bradenton, in Fort Myers Beach, so she could assume her identity. She has a history of stealing money and gambling. Authorities arrested her in Texas last month. She'll stand trial in Florida first.

Braden Riess told "Inside Edition" he still can't wrap his head around the allegations.