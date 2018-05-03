New Hampshire to pay abused girls, family $6.75 million

The state of New Hampshire has agreed to pay $6.75 million to settle a lawsuit on behalf of two young sisters who were sexually abused by their biological parents while in foster care.

The girls' grandparents sued the Division for Children, Youth and Families in 2016, alleging the parents were allowed to have unsupervised visits with the girls as police investigated reports they had molested other children at a homeless shelter.

The parents are serving 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and sexually abusing the girls, then 18 months old and 4 years old.

Attorney Rus Rilee said Thursday he's happy the girls will be able to get the intense medical treatment they need to recover. He represents the grandparents, who will get $500,000.