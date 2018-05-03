Frontier Airlines employee stabbed to death by coworker on tarmac at Philadelphia airport, police say

A Frontier Airlines employee was stabbed to death Thursday after he got into a fight with a coworker on the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport, reports said.

The workers got into an argument around 11:20 a.m. at the airport’s Terminal E in the break room on the tarmac, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. The fight between the three Worldwide Flight Services employees, who were contracted by the airline to clean planes, allegedly turned physical, leading one of the workers to stab the other.

The injured worker was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the stomach, but later died, CBS Philadelphia reported.

It's unclear what started the fight. Authorities have not recovered the weapon, but believe it was a box cutter, according to the report.

The coworker accused of the stabbing was taken into custody by airport police after he attempted to flee the area.

No names were immediately released. It's unclear what happened to the third employee involved in the fight.

No passengers were injured in the incident and none of the flights were impacted.