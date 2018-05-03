Frontier Airlines employee stabbed by coworker on tarmac at Philadelphia airport, police say

A Frontier Airlines employee was in critical condition Thursday after he was stabbed by a coworker on the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport, police said.

A man, 24, was stabbed around 11:20 a.m. at the airport’s Terminal E in Gate E6, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. The Frontier Airlines workers reportedly got into an argument on the tarmac that soon turned physical. It's unclear what started the fight.

The coworker accused of the stabbing was taken into custody. No names were immediately released.

No passengers were injured in the incident. It's unclear if flights will be impacted by the incident.