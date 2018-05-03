Four people dead in North Dakota home, police say

Four people were found dead early Thursday morning in a North Dakota home, police said.

Police were responding to a welfare call from Lewis and Clark Elementary School administrators when they found the bodies inside the Grand Forks home, Valley News Live reported. It was not immediately clear if there were signs of forced entry or if officers forced themselves inside the property.

Police are withholding names of the dead until relatives have been notified, and it was not immediately clear how they died.

The Grand Forks Police Department said there does not appear to be any threat to the public but have asked residents to keep away from the scene. Authorities were investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.