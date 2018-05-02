Tornadoes strike Kansas, Oklahoma as 'destructive' severe weather threat remains

The month of May got off to a destructive start across portions of the Great Plains on Tuesday, after multiple tornadoes were reported across portion of Kansas and Oklahoma.

Nearly two dozen tornadoes were reported across the region, but no major damage was reported, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean.

"Thankfully no one is hurt and we don't have any deaths because it happened sort of out in farmland, which is where we like the tornadoes to stay, but unfortunately as we go throughout the afternoon and the evening hours we could see the potential again today for tornadoes," Dean said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends." "This could actually be a more destructive day."

The National Weather Service said a "likely" tornado in northwestern Oklahoma ended that state's record start to the year without a twister.

Meteorologist John Pike told the Associated Press the funnel cloud captured on video by KOCO-TV Tuesday afternoon near Buffalo, about 150 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, has not yet been confirmed as a tornado.

Harper County Emergency Management Director the only known damage is a tree that was blown down onto a road. The previous record for the latest, first tornado at the start of a year in Oklahoma was April 26, set in 1962.

A THREE DAY SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK IS UNDERWAY ACROSS THE PLAINS

Further north in Kansas, multiple tornadoes were reported across the central and northern parts of the state with only minor damage reported.

The largest tornado was one with multiple vortexes and hit in a rural area south of Concordia in the north-central part of the state, according to the Wichita Eagle. Video showed the tornado taking shape and moving across the countryside.

A home located near Tescott in Ottawa County sustained damage from the tornado, but no injuries were reported, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Tuesday’s tornadoes were the first of the year for Kansas, which hadn't reached May without a tornado since 1980.

More severe weather, including tornadoes, is possible later Wednesday with strong storms developing in mid-afternoon in western Oklahoma and moving north and east, according to the weather service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.