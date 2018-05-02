A three day severe weather outbreak is underway across the Plains

We had a destructive Tuesday with severe weather including close to two dozen reports of tornadoes.

The threat for large hail, damaging winds, and potentially violent tornadoes continues today across the Central Plains through tonight.

On Thursday we still have a threat for strong storms from the eastern Plains into the Mississippi River Valley.



Much of the Southwest will feel cooler temperatures and scattered showers, which will help firefighters. However, the Southern Rockies and West Texas remain in critical wildfire danger as dry, warm, and windy conditions persist.

And summer-like temperatures keep hold of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Friday. So enjoy it for all those who were complaining about the never ending winter!

Be safe everyone!

JD

