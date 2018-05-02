Texas teen planned ISIS-inspired mall shooting, authorities say

A 17-year-old has been arrested and accused of planning an ISIS-inspired mass shooting spree at a North Texas mall.

Federal investigators said Matin Azizi-Yarand was planning to attack Stonebriar Centre in Frisco later this month.

According to his arrest warrant affidavit, he sent more than $1,400 to others to buy weapons and tactical gear. And he allegedly wrote a plan to spread his “Message to America” to explain the reason for his attack.

“This is a message for America and any other country that is fighting Islam and slaughtering the Muslims with their fighter jets and other such weaponry,” the message said in part.

Azizi-Yarand discussed his deadly plans with a confidential FBI source. He talked about the number of people he could kill by simply firing into the crowd and possibly setting stores on fire, according to the affidavit.

"I'd actually like to make a cop surrender and drop his gun // Then douse him with gasoline and burn him // record it," the affidavit states Azizi-Yarand said.

The FBI source tipped off federal investigators, who worked with police in Frisco and Plano to make the arrest.

"The facts of this case, though alarming, serve as an example of the power of cooperation and the importance of each individual remaining vigilant in the spirit of 'see something-say something.' I would like to thank all the local and federal partners who worked on this case for the teamwork displayed in keeping our North Texas community safe," said Frisco Police Chief John W. Bruce.

"Sadly, we have heard a lot about terrorism in the media, and it has become a concern in our lives. This case exemplifies the wide reach terrorist groups have through social media and other means to radicalize others in communities across our country. But more importantly, it demonstrates the high level of collaboration that exists between law enforcement agencies to prevent such plots from being carried out," said Plano Police Chief Gregory W. Rushin said.

Azizi-Yarand, a student at Plano West High School, is being held on bonds that total $3 million.

