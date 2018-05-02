Neighbor sought in murder of young couple found dead in their Pennsylvania home

Police are seeking a 26-year-old man regarded as a person of interest in the murder of a young couple found dead in their Pennsylvania home on Tuesday morning.

The man, Daniel Kenneth Mooney, is a neighbor of Tyler and Christine Roy, 27 and 28, respectively. The Roys' bodies were discovered by a painter while he was doing work on their Northampton Township home early Tuesday, police said.

Authorities in Bucks County said Mooney is wanted for questioning in the double murder after he allegedly stole the couple’s SUV, which was recovered in Northeast Philadelphia. Police said it doesn’t appear he had any prior relationship with the Roys.

First Assistant District Attorney Gregg Shore said Mooney may be walking with a limp, could be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Although authorities did not reveal the cause of death, Northampton Police Chief Michael Clark told Fox 29 that there was no sign of forced entry.

“They seemed to be a nice young couple that just happened to be unfortunate victims in this case,” Clark said.

Authorities urge anyone who knows of Mooney’s whereabouts to call Bucks County District Attorney's Office at 215-322-6114 or submit tips to bucks.crimewatchpa.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.