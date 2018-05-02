Neighbor sought in brutal murder of young Pennsylvania couple found dead of an overdose, police say

The neighbor of a slain Pennsylvania couple who was considered a person of interest in their murders has been found dead of a possible drug overdose, police announced late Wednesday.

Daniel Kenneth Mooney, 26, was sought by police for questioning in the double murder of his neighbors Tyler and Christine Roy, 27 and 28, respectively. The Roys' bodies were discovered by a painter while he was doing work on their Northampton Township home early Tuesday, police said.

BODYCAM FOOTAGE FROM VEGAS MASSACRE RELEASED

Authorities in Bucks County said Mooney allegedly stole the couple’s SUV, which was recovered in Northeast Philadelphia. Police said it doesn’t appear he had any prior relationship with the Roys.

Police said during a news conference late Wednesday that the Roys were both stabbed multiple times and also shot. They believe Mooney commited the crime but continue to investigate the crime scene.

Northampton Police Chief Michael Clark told Fox 29 that there was no sign of forced entry.

“They seemed to be a nice young couple that just happened to be unfortunate victims in this case,” Clark said.

The couple moved into the home in 2016, the same year they were married.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.