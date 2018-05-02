GRAPHIC PHOTO: Mom says 1-year-old beaten at daycare: report

A 1-year-old boy in Indianapolis wound up in the hospital Monday with cuts and bruises on his face from someone at his daycare, FOX 59 reported, citing the boy's mom.

Tiffany Griffin said the daycare center called her a few hours after she dropped off her son. She said she picked up the boy and he was screaming.

She reportedly admitted punching a daycare worker “out of anger,” despite the worker insisting that the injuries were inflicted by another child, Fox 59 reported. Griffin told the station the story didn't seem to add up. Griffin said the accused baby "didn't look like she was the violent type."

Kiddiegarden, the daycare center, told FOX 59 that the worker who had been watching Griffin’s son has been fired.

"I couldn't protect him and I was trying to do what's best for my kids like going to the doctor, taking care of my health and going to school,” Griffin said.

Kiddiegarden called the incident “sad, shocking and unfortunate.”

The daycare center said it has been “working with law enforcement, child protective services, as well as state agencies on this matter.”

No charges have been filed, but police have listed the daycare worker as a suspect, Fox 59 reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Griffin said her son will likely be in the hospital for a few days.