First officer in Vegas shooter's room didn't activate camera

The first police officer to burst through the door of a Las Vegas hotel suite where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on a concert last year didn't activate his body camera.

The disclosure made by police lawyers late Tuesday raises questions about whether officers followed department policy during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police are expected to release body camera videos Wednesday from two other officers who helped clear Stephen Paddock's room. A lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media prompted the videos' release.

Paddock opened fire from a 32nd-floor hotel suite on Oct. 1, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.

The police department's policy requires officers to activate body cameras during calls that result in interaction with citizens and searches.