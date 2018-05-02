Explosion, fire reported at Connecticut home amid barricade situation

An explosion reportedly ripped through a home in Connecticut on Wednesday night as police and a SWAT team were responding to reports that a man was barricaded inside with his family.

At least four police officers were injured, Fox 61 reported. Police have not released any details about why they were at the home in North Haven, but asked that people avoid the area.

There are reports of a hostage situation and a man with bombs inside the home although that wasn't immediately confirmed. Neighbors also reported shaking following the blast.

Officials said this incident might have stemmed from a domestic dispute, Fox 61 reported.

“We don’t know if she is safe right now, but we believe she is. That was really the flash point on what happened here today," North Haven’s First Selectmen Michael Freda said. "Apparently there was a very very serious domestic dispute and it manifested itself to this explosion you saw here a few minutes ago.”

It was not immediately known if any kids were inside the home, Freda said.

Firefighters worked to get the flames under control more than an hour later. State police said they're assisting with the investigation.

The roadway on the 300 block of Qunninipiac Avenue remains closed, police told Fox 61.

North Haven is located just outside New Haven, home to Yale University, around 27 miles south of Hartford.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

