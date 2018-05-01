Expand / Collapse search
Services held for deceased Iowa family of four found in Mexico

By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
A memorial service was held Saturday in honor of the Iowa family of four who died after inhaling toxic fumes in a Mexican condominium they were renting in March.

A crowd of people gathered for the service held for married couple Kevin and Amy Sharp, ages 41 and 38 respectively, and their children Sterling, 12, and Adrianna, 7. The event took place at the Southwestern Community College in Creston. A burial was also held for the family, but it was not open to the public.

The Sharps were known to be sports fans for the college where the service took place, the Des Moines Register reported.

Beth and Rodger Fry, center, leave the funeral for their daughter Amy Sharp and her family, husband Kevin Sharp, and their children, Sterling and Adrianna on Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Creston, Iowa. The family were found dead while on vacation in Mexico. A Mexican prosecutor says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected of killing them inside their rented condominium in Tulum. Their bodies were found Friday. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP)

IOWA FAMILY FOUND DEAD IN MEXICO LIKELY KILLED BY WATER HEATER GAS LEAK, OFFICIAL SAYS

Authorities previously revealed that a leak from a water heater in the condo in Tulum was likely the source of the deadly gas that led to the family’s deaths. Autopsy reports indicated that “the cause of death was asphyxiation from inhaling toxic gases,” according to the prosecutor’s office in Quintana Roo.

Photos released by the office showed investigators in anti-contamination suits and firefighters with air tanks examining gas connections to a stove in the rental.

In this undated photo provided by the Quintana Roo Prosecutors Office, a firefighter examines a gas stove in the rented condo where an Iowa couple and their two children died in Tulum, Mexico. Mexican authorities said on Saturday, March 24, 2018 that autopsies indicate the Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at the rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide. (Quintana Roo Prosecutor's Office via AP)

IOWA FAMILY FOUND DEAD IN MEXICO INHALED TOXIC GAS, AUTOPSIES REVEAL

About a week after the family departed for their trip, relatives reported them missing. Creston police contacted the U.S. State Department, and the bodies were found on March 23 during a welfare check at the condo they were staying at on the Yucatan Peninsula. The Sharps had been dead for between 36 and 48 hours by the time they were located, authorities said.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio and The Associated Press contributed to this report.