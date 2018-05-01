Piedmont Office: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) _ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Johns Creek, Georgia, said it had funds from operations of $45.8 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 41 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $57.8 million, or 42 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $129.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130 million.

Piedmont Office expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.68 to $1.74 per share.

The company's shares have decreased roughly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.11, a decline of 18 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDM