Officers deemed not responsible for prisoner death in creek

A prosecutor says law enforcement officers weren't responsible for the death of a handcuffed prisoner who broke away from them and later was found dead in a Pennsylvania creek.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said Monday that 24-year-old Andrew Davis Good "made his choices not to comply" with orders to get in the officers' car, to stop fleeing and to come out of the water before losing his footing.

Authorities say Ephrata officers were sent to a hospital parking lot April 14 to help a county sheriff's deputy struggling with Good, who was slightly injured in a warrant arrest. They say Good ran into Cocalico Creek handcuffed with a chain restraint belt and officers tried to rescue him but rescue crews found his body about 90 minutes later.