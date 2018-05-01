Multiple sinkholes open in Florida neighborhood, spurring evacuations

A series of sinkholes in a central Florida neighborhood that opened up in the past week have forced residents out of their homes and show no sign of stopping.

Since last Wednesday, there have been at least a dozen sinkholes -- beginning near a retention pond -- in the Fore Ranch Community in Ocala.

"I looked out back and it looked like somebody had jumped in our lake, and we walked down and seen the edge of the lake was bubbling and that was quite alarming," resident Shannon Cole told FOX35.

Eight families have been evacuated from their homes as the management company conducts tests of the ground to see if additional holes will develop.

In 2012, the Home Owners Association paid thousands of dollars to fill sinkholes in another area, according to FOX35.

“It's gonna take a lot of work because it took a lot of time on that one back there," resident Kevin Sherlock told the television station.

Fire officials posted a video on Facebook of the water churning inside one of the sinkholes. Last week city officials said a private water main on the property used for irrigation broke and was leaking, but they haven't determined if that was the cause.

The American Red Cross had stepped in to help those displaced families as city officials said they will get test results on the ground in the area by Wednesday.