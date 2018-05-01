Man pleads guilty in 10 Boston-area bank robberies

A serial bank robber has pleaded guilty to 10 robberies in the Boston area.

The U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts says 38-year-old Paul Landrum pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing eight robberies and assisting a woman who committed two more.

The robberies happened last year from July 31 through Oct. 19.

Landrum's attorney tells The Boston Globe that Landrum has taken responsibility for his actions and is prepared to accept the consequences.

Landrum could face up to 20 years in prison, but his plea agreement calls for a term at the low end of federal sentencing guidelines. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Charges are pending against the woman accused in the final two robberies.

