FOX NEWS FIRST: Asylum-seeking 'caravan' migrants challenge Trump; Netanyahu makes case to withdraw from Iran deal

President Trump calls the Iran nuclear deal 'a horrible agreement for the United States' after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation alleging Iran is lying about its nuke program

Nearly 200 migrants from the 'caravan' that traveled across Mexico will seek U.S. asylum in a direct challenge to the Trump administration's immigration policy

Special Counsel Robert Mueller outlined more than 40 questions he wanted to ask Trump in a possible interview for the president's legal team earlier this year, according to reports

The Trump administration announces it will delay tariffs on the European Union, Canada and Mexico ahead of talks with China this week

THE LEAD STORY - NETANYAHU TRIES TO SWAY TRUMP IRAN DECISION: President Trump called the Iran nuclear deal a “horrible agreement for the United States” in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bombshell allegations about Tehran's covert activity – but stopped short of saying whether he'd abandon the deal ahead of a looming deadline ... The president addressed the claims during a Rose Garden press conference Monday, moments after Netanyahu held a dramatic presentation revealing intelligence he says shows Iran is lying about its nuclear weapons program. “That is just not an acceptable situation,” Trump said. Trump said Netanyahu’s claims show Iran is “not sitting back idly." Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to exit the Iran deal, which was signed during the Obama administration. A crucial deadline for re-certifying the deal is on the horizon.

CARAVAN 'INVASION' AT THE BORDER: Almost 200 migrants parked at the nation's busiest border crossing are planning to seek asylum in the U.S. following their dramatic journey in a caravan through Mexico, setting up a showdown with the Trump administration over immigration and asylum policy ... Eight women and children entered a border facility on Monday to formally file asylum papers, with the rest to follow soon, organizers said. Immigration officials confirmed the facility had begun "processing undocumented arrivals again." The caravan, which reached the border with San Diego after an approximately 2,000-mile trip, once included more than a thousand people. It is now down to a few hundred. The migrants' decision to seek asylum comes just one day after U.S. officials closed the border facility there because it was at capacity.

MUELLER'S OUTLINE FOR TRUMP: Earlier this year, Russia Special counsel Robert Mueller outlined for President Trump's legal team more than 40 questions he planned to ask in a possible interview with the president, according to reports ... The list of questions, leaked by unnamed sources and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, focuses mostly on Trump's decisions to fire former FBI Director James Comey and to dismiss former national security adviser Mike Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his contacts with Russia. One question, the New York Times reported, focused on whether the president had contacted Flynn about possible immunity or a pardon.

POTENTIAL TRADE WAR AVOIDED - FOR NOW: The Trump administration announced that it would wait another 30 days before deciding whether to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico -- temporarily avoiding a potential trade war with the 28-member bloc ahead of crucial trade talks with China this week ... The White House also said it had reached an agreement with South Korea on steel imports following discussions on a revised trade agreement, the outlines of which were previously announced by U.S. and South Korean officials. The administration also announced that it had reached agreements in principle with Argentina, Australia and Brazil on steel and aluminum that will be finalized shortly.

THE ROAD TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS: Fox News Channel is launching the America’s Election Headquarters 2018 midterm election series with the West Virginia GOP Senate primary debate Tuesday ... Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the event at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown, W. Va., from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. The three candidates who reached a threshold of 10 percent in a Fox News poll and will participate in the debate are U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, the state’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and businessman Don Blankenship.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

UNFUNNY BONE: "Substitute 'slavery' for 'abortion' and see how funny it is." – "Daily Wire" editor Ben Shapiro, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum, slamming comedian Michelle Wolf for her crude performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and her joke where she said people "shouldn't knock [abortion] until they try it." WATCH

'ANIMUS' FOR THE PRESIDENT CONFIRMED: "Tasteless, aggressively unfunny, and it was frankly sad for her." – Laura Ingraham, in her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle," saying the White House Correspondents' Association's choice of comic Michelle Wolf as its dinner emcee proved the media are "brimming with hatred" for President Trump. WATCH

MAINSTREAM MEDIA MADNESS

Kathy Griffin curses up a storm on ABC's 'The View' during profane Trump rant.

Megyn Kelly warns NBC News colleagues who defend Tom Brokaw.

Trump says 'fake news' going 'bonkers' with false stories of White House turmoil.

NY Times Metro editor resigns after investigation, citing mistakes.

THE SWAMP

Woman says Mo. Gov. Greitens 'coaxed' her into sexual encounters.

Roy Moore, ex-Senate candidate, files lawsuit claiming political conspiracy against him.

Detroit released from active state oversight of finances.

ACROSS THE NATION

Parkland victim Meadow Pollack's father sues Deputy Scot Peterson.

San Francisco announces needle cleanup team amid crackdown on street littering.

Controversy after Confederate battle flag raised over liberal North Carolina county.

Teen shamed for wearing 'racist' dress to prom, sparking cultural appropriation debate.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Apple iPhone sales stoke worry ahead of earnings report | Apple stock buyback, dividend program announcement expected

Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash.

Best and worst large cities to start a business.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Cal Thomas: Trump needs to study up on North Korea's history of duplicity before meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Van Hipp: Roosevelt and Patton -- Two Americans who helped save the Free World.

Christian Jacob: The virtual human is here -- how much are you willing to share about yourself with the world?

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Rapper with ties to Snoop Dogg issues 'Crip alert' for Kanye West for Trump support.

Alec Baldwin says Rob Schneider 'has a point' in criticism of 'SNL' Trump impersonation.

R. Kelly slammed by Time's Up leaders for alleged sexual misconduct.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

PHOTO: Giant alligator nearly the size of a car stops traffic on Texas highway.

NASA sets sights on Mars with historic InSight launch.

Movie theater forced to issue dress code after customers keep showing up in pajamas, bathrobes.

#OnThisDay

2011: President Barack Obama announces the death of Usama bin Laden during a U.S. commando operation (because of the time difference, it was early May 2 in Pakistan, where the al-Qaeda leader met his end).

1967: Elvis Presley marries Priscilla Beaulieu at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. (They would divorce in 1973.)

1898: Commodore George Dewey gives the command, "You may fire when you are ready, Gridley," as an American naval force destroys a Spanish squadron in Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War.

