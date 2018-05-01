Federal agents fatally shoot fleeing man in San Antonio

A man who was apparently being sought by authorities for deportation has been shot and killed in San Antonio by federal agents who were attempting to take him into custody.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs says the man fled Tuesday when he was approached by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agents were part of a unit that apprehends people living in the country illegally.

Combs says the man fled and began shooting at pursuing agents, who returned fire and struck the man. He died at the scene.

One agent sustained minor injuries, but it wasn't clear if the agent was struck by gunfire or hurt another way.

Combs did not take questions following a brief statement near the scene.

An ICE spokesman declined to comment.