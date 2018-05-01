Death penalty decision due in fatal Florida airport shooting

A decision is due on whether federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty in the case of an Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting.

Miami U.S. Attorney Benjamin Greenberg says the decision will be announced Tuesday morning in the case of 28-year-old Esteban Santiago. There is also a court hearing Tuesday.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the January 2017 shooting in a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Authorities say he got a handgun from checked luggage, loaded it in a bathroom and came out firing.

Since his arrest, Santiago has been treated at a Miami jail for schizophrenia. He complained of mental problems before the shooting but was not barred from possessing a gun.